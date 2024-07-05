TNPL 2024: Star-studded CSG eyes silverware as 8th season begins today

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is all set to kick off its eighth edition, with the most successful franchise, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG), geared up to take on defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings in Salem on Friday.

The eight teams that make up the highly popular league will play 28 matches in a round-robin format (in which each contestant meets every other participant, usually in turn) at five venues – Chennai, Salem, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, and Dindigul.

The league phase will end on July 28 and play-offs are scheduled on July 30 and 31, and August 2. The grand finale will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 4.

Putting the disappointment of the last season behind them, the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) have taken a series of well-thought-out measures to ensure that it plays the final at Chepauk stadium, its home. These include elevating long-time associate Avinash as the head coach, bringing back talismanic pacer Periyasamy G and pairing him with Abhishek Tanwar who snagged the highest number of wickets in 2022, and drafting star-in-the-making C Andre Siddharth.

All this while retaining its diamond-hard core comprising captain Baba Aparajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, and N Jagadeesan, among others.