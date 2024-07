TNPL 2024: LKK wins toss, opts to bowl first against SS

CHENNAI: Lyca Kovai Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first against Salem Spartans in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Teams:

Salem Spartans (Playing XI): S Abishiek(c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, R Rajan(w), S Harish Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Sudhan Kandepan, J Gowri Sankar, M Poiyamozhi, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi

Lyca Kovai Kings (Playing XI): S Sujay, Jayaraman Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, Ram Arvindh, Shahrukh Khan(c), M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan