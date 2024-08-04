TNPL 2024 final: Dragons clash against Kings in epic showdown

CHENNAI: After decisively overpowering IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the playoffs, both Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings are all set for a blockbuster summit clash in the grand finale of the TNPL here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

If you look at pure numbers, the defending champion Kovai Kings are the favourites going into the game, as they remained table-toppers throughout the tournament and their players have showcased remarkable performances.

Be it in the league match against Tiruppur when they prevailed in a last-ball thriller, or winning from a situation when Tiruppur only needed 12 runs from 12 balls, the Kings have proved their mettle. Or even in the Qualifier 1, chasing 200 plus target with their star left hand batter Sai Sudharsan striking a commendable century to help the team cross the line with seven wickets and seven balls to spare.

“Kovai is a fantastic team and what they did in the auction in terms of how they groomed the youngsters is something remarkable. And they’ve shown what they are capable of in the recent games. We really want to stay there and put up a tough fight,” said Dindigul Dragons skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, speaking at the press conference.

Kovai have been a consistent team, not just with results but also their team combinations. They have pretty much played with the same team over a couple of seasons. Only when Sai Sudharsan isn’t available, have they opted for others.

“We made the decision to retain most of the players on the night when we shared the trophy with Chepauk Super Gillies back in 2022. I feel the players felt secure here and we wanted to back them. We were looking for characters who can handle the pressure well and not only the playing eleven, even other players as well. They add value to the team and that has been working for us,” said Kovai captain Shahrukh Khan.

Even though they have been table toppers and won six out of seven games, the only game they (Kovai) lost was against Dindigul Dragons when the wicket-keeper batsman Baba Indrajith came up with a blazing 96-run knock to help defeat the defending champions.

Kovai will be up against a formidable foe in Dindigul, led by skipper Ashwin, who has taken on the top-order batting mantle this season admirably. In addition, Kovai haven’t played a game at Chepauk this season.

This might well be an epic box office finish for the fans with Ashwin, Sandeep Warrior and the team’s young left-arm spinner P Vignesh, who is having a dream season, taking on the batting might of the Kovai team comprising S Sujay, Sai and Shahrukh.