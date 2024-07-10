TNPL 2024: CSG bags maiden win of season

SALEM: Some brilliant batting by Narayan Jagadeesan and hard-hitting from Pradosh Ranjan Paul helped Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) defeat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (TT) by 15 runs at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on Wednesday at the ongoing Shriram Capital TNPL 2024.

Coming back to the squad Ganeshan Periyaswamy kept it tight in the second innings and some good spells by Balu Surya and Daryl Ferrario helped CSG pick up its maiden win of this season.

Earlier, The four-time champions suffered early blows as Santhosh Kumar (8 off 9 balls) and Baba Aparajith (9 off 7 balls) departed within the powerplay. However, Orange cap holder Jagadeesan and Pradosh steadied the innings with a partnership of 53 runs for the third wicket. The CSG wicket-keeper played a crucial role before being dismissed after scoring 36 runs off 26 balls.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans relied on their young spinner, Mohamed Ali, to open the bowling alongside Bhuvaneswaran. He justified their faith by dismissing both openers and also took an impressive diving catch off his own bowling to dismiss Daryl S Ferrario to finish with 3/29.

Bhuvaneswaran also had an impressive outing, ending with economical figures of 1/19.

In the middle overs, young Andre Siddarth played a crucial supporting role to Pradosh for Chepauk Super Gillies, contributing 23 runs before being dismissed by local boy Natarajan.

Pradosh faced difficulties in timing in the final phase of the innings. However, he recovered well to reach his half-century in 39 balls, finishing with an unbeaten 67(46) and guiding CSG to a competitive 157 runs.

Brief Scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 157/6 in 20 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 67, Mohamed Ali 3/29) bt. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 142/8 in 20 overs (S Ganesh 61)