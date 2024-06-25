TNPL 2024: Chepauk Super Gillies to open campaign in Salem

CHENNAI: The 2024 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is all set to open on July 5, with the most successful franchise, Chepauk Super Gillies, taking on defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings in Salem. CSG is slated to face Nellai Royal Kings at the same venue on July 7.

CSG is scheduled to play matches in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Dindigul. They will conclude the league phase with a match against Madurai Panthers on July 28th at Dindigul.

CHEAPUK SUPER GILLIES FIXTURES

5 July - Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings - 7:15 PM - Salem

7 July - Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings - 3:15 PM - Salem

10 July - Chepauk Super Gillies vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans - 7:15 PM - Salem

14 July - Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons - 7:15 PM - Coimbatore

18 JuLY - Chepauk Super Gillies vs Salem Spartans - 7:15 PM - Coimbatore

22 July - Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Grand Cholas - 7:15 PM - Tirunelveli

28 July - Chepauk Super Gillies vs Seichem Madurai Panthers - 3:15 PM - Dindigul