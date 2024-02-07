TNPL 2024 auction to take place today

CHENNAI: The Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 player auction will take place on February 7th, starting at 10 am at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, in Chennai.

Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League, organized by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), has contributed significantly to improving cricket in the state. It has also been instrumental in unearthing talented players who have gone on to achieve success in the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League.

Over the years, TNPL has managed to captivate viewers not only with exceptional cricket but also with the innovative methods it brings to the game. The previous edition, TNPL 2023, witnessed a player auction for the first time, and following the success of the same, TNPL 2024 will also feature a player auction.

All eight teams have already retained their star players and released big names who will go under the hammer on Wednesday (7th February).

In the TNPL 2023 player auction, the defending champions, LYCA Kovai Kings, bought Sai Sudharsan for a whopping INR 21.60 lakhs after a thrilling close battle with other teams.

This year’s auction also promises to be a thriller, and we will witness several nail-biting battles between the eight teams as each team looks to fill in the gap in its squad.

The auction will witness star players such as Indian internationals T Natarajan and Sai Kishore, among several other big names from Tamil Nadu. All eight teams must have a minimum of 16 players and can have a maximum of 20 players within the allocated budget of INR 70 lakh.

Notably, the Trichy franchise has been rebranded as Trichy Cholas for the upcoming Shriram Capital TNPL 2024.