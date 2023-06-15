TNPL 2023: Tiruppur win the toss and opt to bat against Chepauk

CHENNAI: iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won the toss and have elected to bat first against the Chepauk Super Gillies in SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Chepauk will look to keep its winning momentum.



Playing XI:



Chepauk Super Gillies - N Jagadeesan(w/c), Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rahil Shah, Rocky Bhasker, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans - Tushar Raheja(w), NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, S Radhakrishnan, K Vishal Vaidhya, Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), S Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran