TNPL 2023: Tiruppur win the toss and opt to bat against Chepauk

Chepauk will look to keep its winning momentum.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Jun 2023 1:23 PM GMT
TNPL 2023: Tiruppur win the toss and opt to bat against Chepauk
 

CHENNAI: iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won the toss and have elected to bat first against the Chepauk Super Gillies in SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Playing XI:

Chepauk Super Gillies - N Jagadeesan(w/c), Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rahil Shah, Rocky Bhasker, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans - Tushar Raheja(w), NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, S Radhakrishnan, K Vishal Vaidhya, Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), S Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran

SportsTNPL 2023ChepaukTiruppurCricket
