TNPL 2023: Suresh, Sachin take LKK to a commanding 208 against SMP

CHENNAI: The Lyca Kovai Kings has posted a solid 208 against the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the 24th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 in Indian Cement Company ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

Kovai despite losing Sujay (4) early on, Suresh (64) and no. 3 batsman Sachin (52) steadied the team. Skipper Shahrukh Khan's entertaining 53 courtesy six boundaries and three maximums left the Madurai bowlers scrambling.

Placed at fourth position, Madurai needs 209 to end its losing streak.