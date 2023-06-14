TNPL 2023: SMP win toss, chose to bat against NRK

COIMBATORE: Siechem Madurai Panthers won the toss and chose to bat first against Nellai Royal Kings in the third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Playing IX:

SMP: V Aaditya, Sudhan Kandepan, S Sri Abisek, PS Chandran, Ajay Krishna, V Gowtham, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, S Karthik(wk), Murugan Ashwin

NSP: G Ajitesh, L Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan R, KB Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, Adithya Arun, A Aswin Crist, NS Harish, R Mithun, S Sandeep Warrier, R Sonu Yadav