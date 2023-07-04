TNPL 2023: SMP posts 160 against IDTT

CHENNAI: Siechem Madurai Panthers has made 160 for the loss of five wickets against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the penultimate league match of TNPL 2023 in Tirunelveli.



Riding on the top three batsmen, the Panthers didn't get much of a support from the middle order. Useful contributions from Suresh Lokeshwar (44), C Hari Nishaanth (34), V Aditya (37) helped Madurai to get to 160.



SMP and ITT placed at fifth and sixth positions respectively on the points table, both the teams would play for pride despite having slender chances to jump to fourth slot.

