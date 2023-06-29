Begin typing your search...

TNPL 2023: Online ticket sale from today

Tickets can be purchased via Paytm Insider, said the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) via a media release.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jun 2023 7:42 PM GMT
TNPL 2023: Online ticket sale from today
X

File photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The online ticket sale for the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 play-off matches and final will begin at 2 pm on Thursday (June 29). Tickets can be purchased via Paytm Insider, said the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) via a media release. While the Qualifier 1 (July 7) and Eliminator (July 8) will be hosted at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem, the Qualifier 2 (July 10) and final (July 12) will be held at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli. All four matches have reserve days.

SportsOnline ticket sale of TNPLTNPLTNPL 2023Cricket
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X