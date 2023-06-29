TNPL 2023: Online ticket sale from today

CHENNAI: The online ticket sale for the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 play-off matches and final will begin at 2 pm on Thursday (June 29). Tickets can be purchased via Paytm Insider, said the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) via a media release. While the Qualifier 1 (July 7) and Eliminator (July 8) will be hosted at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem, the Qualifier 2 (July 10) and final (July 12) will be held at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli. All four matches have reserve days.

