TNPL 2023: Madurai prevails over Tiruppur by a nose, enters playoffs

CHENNAI: In a last ball thriller, the Siechem Madurai Panthers prevailed over the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by four runs in the penultimate league match of TNPL 2023 in Tirunelveli. In response to Madurai's 160, Tiruppur could just manage 156 in its 20-over quota.

Tushar Raheja's fifty, Vijay Shankar's composed 28 and Bhuvaneswaran's entertaining cameo went in vain due to the impressive last over by Gurjapneet Singh.

Needing 17 runs off the last over, Singh went for a six and a four in the first two balls. With the margin coming down to 7 off 4, he bowled some exceptional deliveries.

With this win, Madurai has eliminated Chepauk and Tiruppur to grab the fourth slot in the points table to qualify for the playoffs.