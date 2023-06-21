Begin typing your search...

21 Jun 2023
TNPL 2023: LKK won the toss and chose to bowl against BT
CHENNAI: Lyca Kovai Kings won the toss and chose to bowl against Ba11sy Trichy in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Teams: Lyca Kovai Kings (Playing XI): J Suresh Kumar, Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh(w), S Sujay, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan(c), M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan

Ba11sy Trichy (Playing XI): Ganga Sridhar Raju(c), Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, Mani Bharathi(w), R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas, Akshay Srinivasan, Karaparambil Monish, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, SP Vinod

