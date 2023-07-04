Begin typing your search...

4 July 2023
TNPL 2023: IDTT won the toss, opted to field against SMP
CHENNAI: The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won the toss and has elected to field first against Siechem Madurai Panthers on Tuesday at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Playing XI of both the sides:

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: NS Chaturved(c), Tushar Raheja(w), Balchander Anirudh, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, S Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Gohulmoorthi S, P Bhuvaneswaran, Trilok Nag, S Manigandan

Madurai Panthers: Hari Nishanth(c), V Aaditya, Jagatheesan Kousik, S Sri Abisek, Anton A Subikshan, Swapnil Singh, Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Murugan Ashwin, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, Ajay Krishna

SportsTNPL 2023IDTTSMPIDream Tiruppur TamizhansSiechem Madurai Panthers
Online Desk

