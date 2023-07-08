Begin typing your search...

TNPL 2023 Eliminator: SMP win toss, opt to bowl against NRK

The winner of this match will face the loser (Dindigul Dragons) of the qualifier 1 before locking horns with Kovai in the finals.

8 July 2023
TNPL 2023 Eliminator: SMP win toss, opt to bowl against NRK
Visual from the toss. Twitter - @TNPremierLeague

CHENNAI: The Siechem Madurai Panthers have won the toss against Nellai Royal Kings in the Eliminator Stage in the TNPL 2023 at Salem SCF Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The winner of this match will face the loser (Dindigul Dragons) of the qualifier 1 before locking horns with Kovai in the finals.

Here are the playing XI of both the teams:

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik(c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran(w), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Hari Nishanth(c), Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Krish Jain, V Aaditya, Jagatheesan Kousik, Swapnil Singh, S Sri Abisek, P Saravanan, Murugan Ashwin, Gurjapneet Singh, Ajay Krishna

