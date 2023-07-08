TNPL 2023 Eliminator: SMP win toss, opt to bowl against NRK

CHENNAI: The Siechem Madurai Panthers have won the toss against Nellai Royal Kings in the Eliminator Stage in the TNPL 2023 at Salem SCF Cricket Ground on Saturday.



The winner of this match will face the loser (Dindigul Dragons) of the qualifier 1 before locking horns with Kovai in the finals.



Here are the playing XI of both the teams:



Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik(c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran(w), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier



Siechem Madurai Panthers: Hari Nishanth(c), Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Krish Jain, V Aaditya, Jagatheesan Kousik, Swapnil Singh, S Sri Abisek, P Saravanan, Murugan Ashwin, Gurjapneet Singh, Ajay Krishna

