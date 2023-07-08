TNPL 2023 Eliminator: Nidhish, Ajitesh take NRK to 211 against SMP

CHENNAI: Nidhish Rajagopal's 76 and Ajitesh Guruswamy's 50 has taken the Nellai Royal Kings to 211 for the loss of 6 wickets against Siechem Madurai Panthers in the TNPL 2023 Eliminator game in Salem's SCF Cricket Ground.



Batting first, NRK lost two quick wickets but Ajitesh Guruswamy and Nidhish Rajagopal's strong partnership but Nellai in a commanding position. Madurai now requires 212 to win this contest.

The winner of this match will face the loser (Dindigul Dragons) of the qualifier game before locking horns with Kovai in the finals.