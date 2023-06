TNPL 2023: CSG win toss, chose to bat first against SS

COIMBATORE: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) won the toss and chose to bat first against Salem Spartans (SS) in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Playing XI:

Salem Spartans: S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik(w), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar(c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra

Chepauk Super Gillies: Baba Aparajith(c), S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan(w), Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Rajagopal Sathish, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul