TNPL 2023: Chepauk win toss, chose to bat first against Nellai

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) won the toss and chose to bat first against Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match in Salem.

Teams:

Chepauk Super Gillies (Playing XI): Baba Aparajith (c), S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (w), Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Silambarasan.

Nellai Royal Kings (Playing XI): Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy (w), Rithik Easwaran, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Lakshay Jain S, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, Sandeep Warrier, S Mohan Prasath.

Chepauk Super Gillies Impact Subs - B Iyappan, Rocky Bhasker, Santosh Shiv, R Sibi

Nellai Royal Kings Impact Subs - Sri Neranjan, R Mithun, SJ Arun Kumar, T Veeramani