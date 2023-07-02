TNPL 2023: Trichy restricts Chepauk to a paltry 129

CHENNAI: A clinical bowling attack of the Ballsy Trichy (BT) has reined Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) to a below-par 129/7 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

No partnership barring the seventh wicket showed signs of promise. R Sibi (31) and Uthirasamy Sasidev (25) scoring 56 runs together have given a fighting chance for Chepauk.

Ganga Sridhar Raju scalping three wickets conceding just 15 runs in his four-over quota is the pick of the bowlers. Trichy needs 130 to go past Chepauk.