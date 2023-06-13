Begin typing your search...
TNPL 2023: Chepauk posts a massive 217/5 against Salem
Pradosh Paul and Jagadeesan took CSG's to its total with stylish shot-making in the first 10 overs.
CHENNAI: Pradosh Paul and Jagadeesan took CSG's to its total with stylish shot-making in the first 10 overs. The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) posted a massive total against Salem Spartans (SS) in their 20-over quota in the second game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
