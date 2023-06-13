Begin typing your search...

TNPL 2023: Chepauk posts a massive 217/5 against Salem

Pradosh Paul and Jagadeesan took CSG's to its total with stylish shot-making in the first 10 overs.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jun 2023 3:36 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-13 16:42:32.0  )
TNPL 2023: Chepauk posts a massive 217/5 against Salem
CHENNAI: Pradosh Paul and Jagadeesan took CSG's to its total with stylish shot-making in the first 10 overs. The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) posted a massive total against Salem Spartans (SS) in their 20-over quota in the second game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Online Desk

