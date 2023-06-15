TNPL 2023: Chepauk bowlers hold Tiruppur for 120/7

CHENNAI: A disciplined bowling performance of the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) restricted the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (IDTT) to 120 for the loss of seven wickets in Coimbatore in the TNPL 203

Harish Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he conceded just 12 of his four-over quota scalping two wickets. The Tiruppur batting line-up was mostly unimpressive except for the middle order --- S Radhakrishnan (36), Vijay Shankar (28), and Rajendran Vivek (26).

Chepauk now requires 121 to win this contest against Tiruppur.