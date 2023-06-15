Begin typing your search...

TNPL 2023: Chepauk bowlers hold Tiruppur for 120/7

Chepauk now requires 121 to win this contest against Tiruppur.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Jun 2023 3:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-15 15:31:27.0  )
TNPL 2023: Chepauk bowlers hold Tiruppur for 120/7
X
CSG players (Twitter/@TNPL)
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: A disciplined bowling performance of the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) restricted the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (IDTT) to 120 for the loss of seven wickets in Coimbatore in the TNPL 203

Harish Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he conceded just 12 of his four-over quota scalping two wickets. The Tiruppur batting line-up was mostly unimpressive except for the middle order --- S Radhakrishnan (36), Vijay Shankar (28), and Rajendran Vivek (26).

Chepauk now requires 121 to win this contest against Tiruppur.

TNPL 2023TNPLChepaukTiruppur
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X