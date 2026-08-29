TNPL 10 Final: Andre Siddarth’s 82 powers Kovai Kings to third title

Manimaran Siddharth and skipper Shahrukh Khan then shared six wickets as Madurai were bowled out for 98 in front of 14,333 spectators.

Madurai’s chase suffered a setback off the very first ball, and Siddharth Mahadevan soon followed with a two-ball duck as Kovai’s bowlers made early inroads. Hari Ragavendra offered some resistance with a 14-ball 24, but a needless single brought about his downfall as Madurai slipped to 45/3 inside the powerplay.

Jhathavedh Subramanyan then removed NS Chaturved, before Deeban Lingesh and Shahrukh accounted for Shoaib Mohammed Khan (1) and Atheeq Ur Rahman (1), respectively.

The Panthers were reduced to 82/6 and then 94/7, with Shahrukh finishing with excellent figures of 3/10. Madurai were eventually bowled out for 98 in 14.2 overs.

Earlier, for the third game in a row, Kovai skipper Shahrukh made the right call at the toss and opted to bat first a decision his side had made the most of throughout the tournament.