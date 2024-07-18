TNPESU Velodrome - Chennai to host National Track Cycling Championship in November

CHENNAI: After its long overdue renovation and successful hosting of the Khelo India Youth Games, the Velodrome at the TNPESU campus is now all set to host the National Track Cycling Championship in November this year. This will also mark the first time a national-level cycling championship tournament is happening in the state.



Chennai has been cycling-friendly for years, and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has been coordinating efforts for a long time to get the Velodrome up and running, which eventually happened earlier this year, courtesy of the Khelo India Youth Games in record time.

"The dates for the National Championships are set to be announced within a week or ten days. We are here for inspection and also to hold discussions with our Tamil Nadu associates," said Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India.

This edition of the national championships is expected to witness the highest number of participants yet, as more states are willing to come forward and take part this year. "There are North Eastern states that aren’t into track-cycling, but they have been training at proper facilities in other places where Velodromes are available," he added.

Also, the second edition of HCL Cyclothon is all set to happen on October 6th, with the race kicking off from the Mayajal Multiplex, and registrations are now open.