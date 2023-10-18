TNOA unveils new kit for Tamil Nadu contingent

CHENNAI: The 37th National Games, set to commence on the 25th of October in the State of Goa, is now looming on the horizon.

After months of rigorous preparation, the Tamil Nadu contingent, a group of 446 athletes, bid farewell to Chennai in a send-off ceremony organised by Tamil Nadu Olympic Association (TNOA) on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Tamil Nadu State Olympic Association’s President, Isari Ganesh, and General Secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, distributed the TN contingent with their new and improved kits. These kits will also be donned by the group at the inaugural ceremony at the games.

Ishwariya Ganesh to compete in ‘IQ Foil’ class

One of the most promising athletes among the Tamil Nadu delegation is Ishwariya Ganesh, who recently clinched the fourth position in the (RS:X) category at the recently concluded Asian Games. In a conversation with DT Next, she lauded the newly provided kits for its allure and improved quality. She optimistically stated, “The new kits are really attractive, and the quality is notably superior. Hopefully, everybody else will like it as well.”

For Ishwariya, her journey into the world of sailing was serendipitous. As a kid, she was interested in sports. In 2014, her life took an unforeseen turn when she stumbled upon a newspaper article advertising a sailing summer camp. Her curiosity led her to join the camp, and this fateful decision has propelled her on a remarkable voyage of self-discovery and sporting excellence.

Ishwariya Ganesh

However, fate also has its share of surprises in store. The (RS:X) category, in which she has been participating in the recent times, is being phased out from the Olympics. She is confronted with a race against time to accumulate the experience and skills necessary to adapt to the new ‘IQ Foil’ class. She exudes joy about this upgrade in her category, but she remains grounded, refraining from setting any lofty expectations at this juncture. Nonetheless, she is resolute in her commitment to putting forth her utmost effort to claim the ultimate prize.



Every upcoming competition holds immense significance for Ishwariya. With the impending Olympics just around the corner, she acknowledges the urgency of securing a better ranking in her new category to secure a spot in the 2024 Paris event.

Vishnu Saravanan and Neha Thakur, who recently won medals at the Asian Games. She lauded their achievements, describing them as a wellspring of inspiration that motivates the entire sailing community to aspire to the zenith of their sport.