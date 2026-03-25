TNGF Premier League: Fairway Assassins clinch title

Following an exciting Title Round played in the Strokeplay Fourball Better Ball (Stableford) format, Fairway Assassins secured the championship title with an impressive 193 points in a closely contested final. The 19th Hole Smashers finished a close second with 192 points, followed by Allsec with 184 points, and Chennai Hustlers with 178 points.



In the Title Round, for the winning team Fairway Assassins, Aditya Chithranjan and Raju D, emerged as the top scorers in the Strokeplay Fourball Better Ball (Stableford) format with an outstanding 42 points. They were closely followed by Arun Kumar S and Ravi Kuppusamy, who secured 39 points, while Vijay M Pai and Sandip Chakroborty finished with 38 points.