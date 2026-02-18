TNGF launches state's first golf tournament

The five-week-long tournament is set to take place from February 25 at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation, Cosmopolitan Club, Chennai. Twelve teams will be competing for the title.



"We envision TPL as a platform that fosters teamwork, encourages healthy competition, and builds lasting friendships on and off the course. The 2026 edition marks the beginning of what we believe will become a defining tradition in Tamil Nadu’s golfing calendar,” said TNGF chairman KC Raghunathan while announcing the tournament.