TNGF launches state's first golf tournament

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Golf Federation will be hosting the first edition of the Tablets India TNGF Premier League, a golf tournament that promotes and brings together the golfing community in the city.
The five-week-long tournament is set to take place from February 25 at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation, Cosmopolitan Club, Chennai. Twelve teams will be competing for the title.
"We envision TPL as a platform that fosters teamwork, encourages healthy competition, and builds lasting friendships on and off the course. The 2026 edition marks the beginning of what we believe will become a defining tradition in Tamil Nadu’s golfing calendar,” said TNGF chairman KC Raghunathan while announcing the tournament.
The 12 teams are, namely, Amrut Warriors Golf, OB Express, Madras Eagles, Pentagon Golf Addicts, Chennai Hustlers, Fairway Assassins, Madras Masters, Team Allsec, 19th Hole Smashers, RSL, Guindy Goondas, and Executive Eagles. Each team will comprise 16 players, with two mandatory picks and the remaining 14 players selected through an auction process.
The top four teams will qualify for the title round to be held on March 25, 2026.