TNCA's first division league: Mohana Prasath gives Grand Slam CC timely win

CHENNAI: Grand Slam CC’s Mohana Prasath continued his stellar run in TNCA’s 1st Division League, with match figures of 14/72, taking his side to a two-wicket win over SKM CC here on Wednesday.
Ashwanth Valthapa too carried on from where he left, with figures of 5/77 to give Swaraj CC six points. Meanwhile, Sea Hawk’s opener B Sachin scored a crucial 109 for his side, which took them to 304 in the clash against Pristine CC.
Brief Scores:
Singam Puli 227 in 92.4 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 56; Saravana Kumar 4/32) vs MRC ‘A’ 259/7 in 70 overs (Mohamed Ali 73 no, Vignesh 52 no; Rajalingam 2/30)
Sea Hawks 304 in 121.1 overs (B Sachin 109, Vishal 52) vs Pristine CC 135/6 in 31 overs (Siddharth Mahadevan 37; Selvakumaran 3/29)
Nelson SC 120 & 171 in 54.4 overs (Ashwanth Valthappa 5/77) vs Swaraj CC 155 & 138/4 in 53.5 overs (Vijay Abhimanyu 34; Shoaib Mohammed 3/35)
Result: Swaraj CC won by 6 wickets with a day to spare.
Points: Swaraj CC: 6 (7); Nelson SC 0 (5)
SKM CC 119 & 99 in 38.3 overs (Mohana Prasath 9/34) vs Grandslam CC 135 & 84/8 in 18.4 overs (Ganesh Moorthi 4/29)
Result: Grandslam CC won by 2 wickets with a day to spare.
Points: Grandslam CC: 6 (11); SKM CC 0 (1)
Vijay CC 468/6 decl. (Manav Parakh 130, Madhava Prasad 93) vs Globe Trotters SC 121/6 in 39 overs (Santhosh Kumar 77; Aaditya 3/21)
Young Stars CC 427 in 138.4 overs (Atheeq Ur Rahman 93; Vidyuth 5/28) vs Jolly Rovers CC 140/1 in 41 overs (Andre Siddarth 61no, Khush Bardia 54 no)