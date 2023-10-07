TNCA’s clean & green initiative

CHENNAI: The Tamilnadu Cricket Association’s special initiative towards Conservation of Natural Resources took a new leap here at the MAC B practice facility. The Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma and spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin inaugurated a special machine that produces natural drinking water from the atmospheric air.

The machine produces around 250 litres of drinking water per day, which is being used at the practice facility at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the use of players and the groundsmen.

The inauguration of this machine further extends TNCA’s efforts in working towards the conservation of Environment which is Clean and Green.

