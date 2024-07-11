TNCA Women’s league: Purple Blazers crowned champion

CHENNAI: Purple Blazers earned a seven-wicket win over Pink Warriors in the final of the TNCA Women’s league (one-dayers) for the Freyer Cup at the MAC Stadium.

Set to chase 165, the Blazers got there in 41.1 overs with C Shushanthika scoring an unbeaten 92 (119b, 10x4). With the ball, SB Keerthana was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 16 runs for the Blazers.

Niranjana Nagarajan, former Indian Cricketer was the Chief Guest and distributed the trophies and prizes in the presence of TJ Srinivasraj, Hon. Treasurer, TNCA.

Brief scores: Pink Warriors 164 in 47.3 overs (NS Subhaharini 50, G Varshini 43, SB Keerthana 3/16) lost to Purple Blazers 166/3 in 41.1 overs (C Shushanthika 92*, S Rinnaz 30)

Special prizes were given to: Best batter: M Anurakini (Yellow Challengers); Best bowler: BM Srinidhi (Red Rangers); Best allrounder: SB Keerthana (Purple Blazers); Most victims: Pavithra Sridharan (Pink Warriors); Promising player: SG Srinidhi (Pink Warriors); Player of the tournament: C Shushanthika (Purple Blazers)