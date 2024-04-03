TNCA-Villupuram DCA League: Vinoth takes six in SG CC’s win

CHENNAI: Medium pacer V Vinoth Kumar’s six wickets for 26 runs helped SG CC record a thumping seven-wicket win over New Star CC in the second division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League. After restricting New Star CC to 76, SG CC reached its target in 14 overs with V Harish Kumar scoring an unbeaten 52.



Brief scores:

I Division: SK XI 138 in 24.3 overs (S Velmurugan 40) lost to Friends CC 139/3 in 18.2 overs (G Sri Rangan 33, E Arun Kumar 30*); Vikravandi CC 135 in 24.3 overs bt Sunny Sachin CC 132/9 in 25 overs (K Karthick 36, E Vasanthakumar 33)

II Division: New Star CC 76 in 14.1 overs (V Vinoth Kumar 6/26) lost to SG CC 80/3 in 14 overs (V Harish Kumar 52*)

III Division: TVS CC 118 in 24.2 overs lost to Village Star CC 119/4 in 13.2 overs (S Velmurugan 62); Dream Boys CC 123 in 22.3 overs (G Kalaimaran 41, M Jayasimman 4/15, S Kathiravanan 4/24) bt Siga College 81 in 25 overs (S Arun Kumar 31, S Anbuselvan 3/13); SKY CC 181 in 23.1 overs (T Sampath Kumar 40, M Sivamurthy 31, R Vetrivel Mani 4/47) bt Mailam Engg 160/8 in 25 overs (K Shivasankar 70*, N Ramarajan 3/27, T Sampathkumar 3/29)