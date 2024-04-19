TNCA-Villupuram DCA League: United CC ‘A’ beats SK XI

CHENNAI: Sachin CC beat Captain CC by three wickets in the first division of the TNCA Villupuram DCA League.

After restricting Captain CC to 159 for nine with VS Tamizhdhasan (3/22) and B Joshuababu (3/28) sharing six wickets between them, Sunny Sachin reached the target in 23.4 overs. Elsewhere, United CC ‘A’ earned a 17-run win over SK XI. Set to chase 156, SK XI could manage only 138/6 with S Hemanand taking three wickets for 24 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: I DIVISION: Captain CC 159/9 in 25 overs (S Anbalagan 37, R Vijayakumar 35, J Nazar 30, VS Tamizhdhasan 3/22, B Joshuababu 3/28) lost to Sunny Sachin CC 162/7 in 23.4 overs (K Karthik 73*); Vikaravandi CC 180 in 25 overs (B Raja 66, S Chandrakanth 36) bt Valavanur CC 141 in 23.3 overs (K Moorthy 46, R Shanmugam 4/28); United CC ‘A’ 155 in 23.3 overs (B Kamalanathan 39 A Manikandan 3/37) bt SK XI 138/6 in 25 overs (S Vijayakumar 36, S Kasinathan 30*, S Hemanand 3/24)

III DIVISION: Phoenix CC 77 in 21 overs lost to Dream Boys CC 78/7 in 18 overs (B Chandru 4/22)