TNCA Villupuram DCA League: United CC ‘A’ beats Captain CC

CHENNAI: United CC ‘A’ earned a seven-run win over Captain CC in the first division of theTNCA Villupuram DCA League.

Batting first, United CC ‘A’ scored 162 for nine with B Monish Kumar top-scoring with 47. In reply, Captain CC was restricted to 155 with S Hemanand picking up three wickets for 39.

Meanwhile, SK XI beat Evergreen CC by 14 runs in another match.

Brief scores: I Division: Sunny Sachin CC 162 in 42.4 overs (K Karthi Kannan 32, E Vasanthakumar 45, M Jeevanandhan 31, A Prabhakaran 3/9) bt Ammu CC 90 in 27.4 overs (E Vasanthakumar 3/22, S Raghu 3/23); United CC “A” 162/9 in 35 overs (B Monish Kumar 47, M Niruban Kumar 41, M Raghul 3/39) bt Captain CC 155 in 30.3 overs (S Hemanand 3/39) Rain curtailed match; SK XI 205 in 32.5 overs (S Vijayakumar 95*, S Parameswaran 39) bt Evergreen CC 191 in 30.4 overs (P Venkatesan 76, V Rajkumar 46, A Manikandan 4/21, S Vijayakumar 4/46)