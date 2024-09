TNCA-Villupuram DCA League: Sundar Ramu’s effort goes in vain

CHENNAI: R Sundar Ramu’s six-wicket haul went in vain as Power CC lost to United CC ‘B’ by 46 runs in the second division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

Ramu took six for 27 to restrict United CC ‘B’ to 125. In reply, Power CC’s batting came a cropper as it was bowled out for 79 with S Durai Kannu (3/13) and D Illangovan (3/7) sharing six wickets between them.

Brief scores: I Division: Ammu CC 121 in 29.2 overs lost to Captain CC 122/7 in 22.4 overs (J Nazar 51, M Boopathy 3/23, A Prabakaran 3/33)

II Division: SRTCA 149/9 in 25 overs (S Adithiya 38*) bt Sakthi CC 132 in 24.3 overs (B Kalaiarasan 33, M Sudharsanan 32, M Haraharan 4/11); LM CC 115 in 22.3 overs (S Jayakuppuraj 38, R Logesh 3/21) bt Mundiyampakkam CC 107 in 22.4 overs (V Gurumoorthy 3/16); United CC “B” 125 in 19.1 overs (E Durai Kannu 47, R Sundar Ramu 6/27) bt Power CC 79 in 15 overs (S Durai Kannu 3/13, D Illangovan 3/7)

III Division: Mahaveer CA 185 in 23.3 overs (A Dinesh 48, S Sathiyaseelan 4/26, D Divagar 3/36) bt Suriya Polytechnic 53 in 11.2 overs (R Ramkumar 6/12); VRS Engg. College 143 in 24.1 overs (D Gowtham 53) bt Ny Yg. Indian CC 130 in 23.1 overs (S Keerthivasan 37, P Bhuvana Chandiran 4/16); Village Star CC 118 in 22.2 overs (C Shajaraj 32, GK Gajendran 5/ 23, B Vetrivel 3/14) lost to Master Blaster CC 119/6 in 20.3 overs