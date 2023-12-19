TNCA Villupuram DCA League: Srirangan stars in Friends CC win

CHENNAI: Friends CC earned a thumping 141-run win over Power CC in the first division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

Batting first, Friends CC scored 205 for five in 25 overs with G Srirangan scoring 84. In reply, Power CC was dismissed for 64 with P Karthick taking four wickets for nine runs and E Suresh picking up three wickets for nine.

In a second-division match, Ammu CC earned a five-wicket win over SG CC. Set to chase 144, Ammu CC reached the target in 23 overs with S Sivaraj scoring 64.

BRIEF SCORES:

I – DIVISION: Friends CC 205/5 in 25 overs (G Srirangan 84, V Ehilarasan 52, P Karthick 37) bt Power CC 64 in 15.3 overs (V Manibalan 37, P Karthick 4/9, E Suresh 3/9); Vikravandi CC 131/4 in 20 overs (K Arun Kumar 36, B Raja 31) bt Evergreen CC 72/3 in 13 overs (Rain interrupted match. Vikravandi won on account of superior run rate)

II – DIVISION: SG CC 143/7 (G Jayaprakash 47) lost to Ammu CC 144/5 in 23 overs (S Sivaraj 64, S Rajesh 47, G Jayaprakash 3/18); Ny. Yg. Indian CC 93 in 23.1 overs (A Dinesh Nilavan 4/11) lost to LMCC 94/5 in 21 overs (V Gurumoorthy 32*)