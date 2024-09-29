TNCA Villupuram DCA League: Silambarasan stars in Vikravandi CC’s win

CHENNAI: Riding on a sensational spell of five for eight from J Silambarasan, Vikravandi CC recorded a six-wicket win over Valavanur CC in the first division of the TNCA Villupuram DCA League.

After bowling out Valavanur for 91, Vikravandi reached the target in 17.5 overs with S Chandrakanth emerging the highest scorer with 34. T Sirajudeen took all the four wickets to fall.

Brief scores: I Division: Valavanur CC 91 in 22.5 overs (A Parthiban 34, J Silambarasan 5/8) lost to Vikravandi CC 95/4 in 17.5 overs (K Thirunavukkarasu 33*, S Chandrakanth 34, T Sirajudeen 4/38); New Star CC 100 in 21 overs (T Deeparasu 4/42, M Nirubankumar 3/33) lost to United CC “A” 104/3 in 18 overs (S Senthilkumar 30)

II Division: Dream Boys CC 165 in 24.5 overs (R Mohanraj 35, V Vinothkumar 4/25) bt SG CC 135/9 in 23.1 overs (P Elangovan 52)

III Division: Karna CC 123/9 in 25 overs (P Dhinakaran 4/30, K Prakash 3/14) bt VRS Engg. College 81 in 21.2 overs (J Rajasekar 3/13, G Govindaraj 3/10)