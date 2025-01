TNCA-Villupuram DCA League: Periyanasamy’s effort goes in vain

CHENNAI: T Periyanasamy’s five for 39 went in vain as Ammu CC lost to New Star CC by two wickets in the first division of TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

Batting first, Ammu CC scored 150. In reply, New Star CC chased the score down in 28.5 overs.

Brief scores: I DIVISION: Ammu CC 150 in 40.4 overs (M Boopathi 35, P Ramalingam 37, A Gangadharan 3/21, D Muthukumar 3/31) lost to New Star CC 151/8 in 28.5 overs (K Suriya 31, T Periyanasamy 5/39); Friends CC 233 in 35.4 overs (G Srirangan 82, K Lakshmanan 60, V Arunkumar 42, D Sathishkumar 4/25, D Silambarasan 3/12) bt Valavanur CC 153 in 36.1 overs (A Parthipan 38, K Lakshmanan 4/31)

II DIVISION: SG CC 127/6 in 25 overs (D Sasikaran 67*) lost to Mundiyampakkam CC 128/8 in 24.4 overs (G Jayaprakash 4/30); LM CC 173/8 in 25 overs (S Suriya 30*) lost to Power CC 176/6 in 22.2 overs (S Sengoden 81*); Mundiyampakkam CC 148/5 in 25 overs (K Logesh 45, S Karthick 33, S Ganesan 31) lost to SRTCA 152/9 in 23.4 overs (R Vivekananthan 37); Dream Boys CC 117 /9 in 25 overs (D Kavin Raj 32, D Elangovan 5/23) bt United CC “B” 111 in 24.2 overs (R Kalidoss 3/15, R Mohan Raj 3/22)

III DIVISION: Mahaveer CA 44 in 15 overs (S Velmurugan 4/14, RS Bharathwaj 3/10) lost to Village Star CC 46/5 in 6.1 overs (R Ramkumar 4/9); Sky CC 132 in 23.5 overs (N Thamizahagan 74, R Ramu 3/28, K Prakash 3/32) bt VRS Engg. College 103 in 20.2 overs (S Saravanan 3/10); TVS CC 176/8 25 overs (Prithivi Raj 33, A Gajendran 3/40) bt Surya Polytechnic 87 in 15.5 overs (S Mohameed Khan Ali 3/18, A Surya Prakash 3/40); Karna CC 199/7 in 25 overs (G Govindaraj 65, RP Arun 3/36) bt Mahaveer CA 144 in 24 overs (Santhoshkumar 54, M Vetrivelu 43, Sivabalan 4/29, S Kaviyarasan 3/27)