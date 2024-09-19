TNCA Villupuram DCA League: Movendan bowls Siga College to big win

CHENNAI: V Movendan’s incredible spell of five for 13 helped Siga College earn a thumping eight-wicket win over Siga School in the third division of the TNCA Villupuram DCA League.

After restricting Siga School to 41 with Movendan and M Pugalenth (4/8) sharing nine wickets between them, Siga College chased the total down in 7.5 overs.

Brief scores: II Division: Surya GOI 82 in 19.2 overs (M Kumaran 4/10, S Karthik 5/12) lost to Sachin Brothers CC 83/2 in 14.2 overs (M Pasupathy 41)

III Division: Mahaveer CA 183/9 in 25 overs (E Mugilan 34, R Jayakumar 4/28) bt Mailam Engg. College 167/8 in 25 overs (K Akash 55, R Jayakumar 48, A Dinesh 3/34); SKY CC 187/9 in 25 overs (M Sivamoorthy 51, A Gajendran 3/33, R Thilairajan 3/40) bt Suriya Polytechnic 81 in 19.1 overs (S Saravanan 3/19, V Dinesh 3/12); Siga School 41 in 13.2 overs (V Movendan 5/13, M Pugalenth 4/8) lost to Siga College 42/2 in 7.5 overs