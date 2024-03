TNCA-Villupuram DCA league: Logesh sizzles with five-wicket haul

CHENNAI: R Logesh came up with a match-winning spell of five for 27 to help Mundiyampakkam CC beat Karna CC by 22 runs in the third division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league.

Set to chase 139, Karna CC was bowled out for 116. Karna CC’s T Vikram’s spell of five for 23 went in vain. In another match, VRS Engineering College’s A Kumar scored 113 but his knock couldn’t prevent his team from suffering a 15-run loss to Master Blaster CC.

BRIEF SCORES:I – DIVISION: United CC ‘B’ 72 in 20.3 overs (A Parthiban 3/7, S Vimal 3/15) lost to Valavanur CC 76/2 in 6.3 overs (D Silambarasan 54*)

II – DIVISION: New Star CC 168 in 22 overs (A Karthikeyan 40, S Rajkumar 34, D Muthukumar 33, T Kalaipriyan 3/15, S Vijayan 3/29, B Kalaiarasan 3/31) bt Sakthi CC 121 in 25 overs (D Muthukumar 3/22)

III – DIVISION: Siga College 104 in 20.1 overs (S Raja 4/23, V Sanjeevi 3/32) lost to Suriya Polytechnic 107/6 in 19.3 overs (V Sanjeev 39*); Mundiyampakkam CC 138 in 25 overs (G Pravin Kumar 30, T Vikram 5 /23) bt Karna CC 116 in 20.5 overs (R Logesh 5 / 27); TVS CC 189/4 in 25 overs (S Suresh Kumar 49*) bt Mahaveer CA 123/9 in 23.4 overs (R Santhosh Kumar 30, P Mohindar Amarnath 4/18); Master Blaster CC 184/9 in 25 overs (K Gajendran 32*, B Vetrivel 30, P Dhinakaran 4/ 31) bt VRS Engg. College 169 in 24.4 overs (A Kumar 113)