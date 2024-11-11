TNCA Villupuram DCA League: Karthick bowls Friends CC to win

CHENNAI: P Karthick’s all-round heroics helped Friends CC earn a 63-run win over Evergreen CC in the first division of the TNCA Villupuram DCA League.

Karthick’s six for 25 resulted in Evergreen CC getting dismissed for 111 chasing 175. Karthick received good support from E Arun Kumar who took three for 18.

I Division: Valavanur CC 234 in 45.4 overs (MK Stalin 62, A Parthiban 44, T Sirajudeen 46, A Rahamath Basha 4/44) bt New Star CC 94 in 30 overs (MK Stalin 3/18); Friends CC 174 in 35 overs (P Karthick 43, V Ezhilarasan 35, M Harikrishnan 4/30, V Aravind 3/31) bt Evergreen CC 111 in 33.4 overs (K Elumalai 32, P Karthick 6/25, E Arun Kumar 3/18)

III Division: New Young. Indian CC 119/9 in 25 overs (A Satheesh 33, K Naveen Raj 3/21, R Vivek Kumar 3/22) bt Phoenix CC 105 in 20.1 overs (M Jayachandran 4/11); Mailam Engg. College 110 in 20 overs (K Akash 71) lost to VRS Engg College 114/4 in 19 overs (A Kumar 45*); Master Blaster CC 100 in 25 overs (B Prasanna 3/20) bt Phoenix CC 92 in 23.4 overs (K Vasanth Kumar 31, K Gajendran 4/15, S Mahesh Kumar 3/27)