TNCA Villupuram DCA League: Easy win for Mahaveer CA

CHENNAI: Mahaveer CA earned a thumping 100-run win over Ny Yg. Indian CC in the third division of the TNCA Villupuram DCA League.

Batting first, Mahaveer CA scored 152 in 25 overs. In reply, Ny Yg. Indian CC was dismissed for 52 with S Vanavan (3/5) and RP Arun (4/3) doing the bulk of the damage, sharing seven wickets between them.

Elsewhere, Mailam Engineering College earned a seven-wicket win over Siga School.

Brief scores: II -Division: United CC “B” 150 in 25 overs (HS Balachander 34) bt LMCC 114 in 16.2 overs (S Jayakuppuraj 42, S Duraikannu 4/23, N Stalin 3/11)

III -Division: TVS CC 111 in 25 overs (T Mano Pandiyan 38) lost to Village Star CC 112/9 in 18.3 overs (T Mano Pandiyan 3/30, S Mohameed Kadar 3/33); Mahaveer CA 152 in 25 overs (R Santhoshkumar 46, K Rokeshwaran 44, D Kumar 3/20) bt Ny Yg. Indian CC 52 in 16.4 overs (S Vanavan 3/5, RP Arun 4/3); Siga School 67 in 18.1 overs (E Rajeesh 4/22, R Jayakumar 3/3) lost to Mailam Engg. College 68/3 in 10.4 overs (R Jayakumar 34*)