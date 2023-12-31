TNCA-Villupuram DCA League: Big win for Captain CC

CHENNAI: Captain CC earned a thumping eight-wicket win over Friends CC in the First Division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League. Bowlers S Arun Raj (4/18) and S Anbalagan (4/9) were the wreckers-in-chief sharing eight wickets between them to bowl out Friends CC for a paltry 51. In reply, Captain CC reached the target in 8.3 overs.

In a Second Division match, Sakthi CC cruised to a seven-wicket win over Mundiyampakkam. Set to chase 151, Sakthi’s K Vinoth (46 not out) and M Prabhu (44) helped their team reach the target with ease.

BRIEF SCORES:I DIVISION: United CC “A” 214/5 in 25 overs (B Monish Kumar 45, M Nirubhan Kumar 61, D Suresh 43) bt United CC “B” 62 in 15.5 overs (D Hemanand 3/23, S Shyam Tony 3/15); Friends CC 51 in 13.5 overs (S Arun Raj 4/18, S Anbalagan 4/9) lost to Captain CC 52/2 in 8.3 overs

II – DIVISION: Sachin Brothers CC 217/4 in 25 overs (T Karthick 57, M Pasupathy 71*) bt SRTCA 110 in 21.2 overs (Sathish Kumar 3/40, R Muthuraj 3/1); Mundiyampakkam CC 150 in 25 overs (M Mohammed Iliyas 30, S Kathirvelu 41, R Sri Vaseekaran 3/31, P Mathivanan 3/26) lost to Sakthi CC 151/3 in 24.3 overs (K Vinoth 46*, M Prabhu 44)