TNCA - Villupuram DCA League: Arul, Arun hog limelight

CHENNAI: L Arul Kumar’s sensational spell of six for 17 helped SK XI beat Power CC by 125 runs in the first division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

Set to chase 204 in 25 overs, Power CC was bundled out for 78. In a second division match, New Star CC’s A Arun Raj took five wickets for 14 runs to bowl his team to a seven-wicket win over Sachin Brothers CC.

BRIEF SCORES: I DIVISION: SK XI 203/7 in 25 overs (S Parameswaran 66, S Sadam Hussein 46, S Velmurugan 31) bt Power CC 78 in 17.4 overs (L Arul Kumar 6/17)

II DIVISION: Karna CC 106 in 18.4 overs (D Mohanraj 3/12, Nandalala 4/20) lost to Ny Yg. Indian CC 108/5 13.1 overs (M Jayachandiran 32, J Mohan Raj 30*); Sachin Brothers CC 79 in 17.1 overs (I Karthick 34, A Arun Raj 5/14) lost to New Star CC 81/3 in 11.3 overs (K Vijayakumar 30*); LM CC 94/9 in 25 overs (S Vaseekaran 3/11, Dinesh 3/20) lost to Sakthi CC 95/4 in 20.4 overs