TNCA umpires examination

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will conduct umpires examination for freshers in the month of May.

City candidates residing within the Greater Chennai Corporation limit are eligible to take part in the examination (candidates from Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and other districts are not eligible to appear).

The registration will be open from March 29 and the last date of registration is April 15 before 6 pm and the registration is only through online and available at www.tnca.in. For any further clarification kindly contact: registration@tnca.in