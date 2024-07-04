TNCA to sell 1300 tickets for India-W T20 on Friday

CHENNAI: A total of 1300 tickets will be available for sale at Gate Number 11 starting from 3:00 pm onwards for the 1st T20 international match between India Women and South Africa on Friday. Spectators who purchase tickets are advised to proceed to Gate Number 9 to enter the Upper G Stand.

The gates open at 5:00 pm. Car and two-wheeler parking are available at the PWD parking area and Government Medical College playground, Omandurar Estate, both located opposite Pattabiraman Gate on Wallajah Road.