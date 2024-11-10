TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Vishal’s fifer goes in vain

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Vishal’s impressive spell of five for 29 went in vain as his team Autolec ERC lost to Ebenezer CA by three wickets in the second division ‘A’ zone of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Batting first, Autolec was bowled out for 103 with Ebenezer’s B Sivaramakrishnan taking three for 27. In reply, Ebenezer reached the target in 26.1 overs with R Krishnasai scoring 28.

Brief Scores: II Division ‘A’ Zone: Autolec ERC 103 in 28.2 overs (B Sivaramakrishnan 3/27) lost to Ebenezer CA 108/7 in 26.1 overs (R Krishnasai 28, R Vishal 5/29)