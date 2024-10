TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league: Sundar CC beats Thiruthani CC

CHENNAI: Sundar CC succeeded in defending a measly target of 98 against Thiruthani CC in the third division ‘A’ zone of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league by easing to a 31-run win.

Batting first, Sundar CC scored 97 with D Hitesh top-scoring with 30. In reply, Thiruthani CC could only manage 66 as R Sabharinath (3/13) and K Mohith Sathya Sai (3/9) shared six wickets between them.

Brief scores: III Division ‘A’ Zone: Sundar CC 97 in 30 overs (D Hitesh 30, P Satheesh 3/26, C Prabhakaran 3/27) bt Thiruthani CC 66 in 21.3 overs (R Arul Pandian 42, R Sabharinath 3/13, K Mohith Sathya Sai 3/9)