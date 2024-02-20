TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League: Sathish Kumar hogs limelight

CHENNAI: Ambattur CC leg-spinner R Sathish Kumar’s five for 36 helped his team earn a 62-run win over Aththis CC in the first division of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League. Aththis CC’s BM Balu Rajkumar’s five for 61 went in vain. Set to chase 191, Aththis CC was bundled out for 128. In a third division match, Autolec ERC defeated Jaya Education Group RC by 11 runs.

I DIVISION: Ambattur CC 190 in 42.5 overs (D Sushil Rhaj 53, R Sathish Kumar 38, BM Balu Rajkumar 5/61) bt Aththis CC 128 in 26.3 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 63, R Sathish Kumar 5/36, V Yuvaraj 4/19)

III DIVISION: Autolec ERC 159 in 29.4 overs (S Aravindhan 27, C Ashok Kumar 78, B Manikandan 5/34) bt Jaya Education Group RC 148/6 in 30 overs (S Sridharan 65, M Dinesh Kumar 27, H Meeran Mohideen 4/35)