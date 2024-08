TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Ajay’s effort goes in vain

CHENNAI: WABCO India RC earned a 60-run win over Parthasarathy MCC in the third division ‘B’ Zone of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Batting first, WABCO India scored 188 for six with VR Abhishek scoring 50, while V Vasanth Raj contributed 54. Medium pacer V Ajay’s five for 40 went in vain with Parthasarathy MCC getting restricted to 128 for 8.

Brief Scores: I Division ‘B’ Zone: Korattur CC 198/8 in 45 overs (R Ram Kumar 56, R Sohan Pushparaj 48, SL Sathish 28*, A Ponsubash 26, S Madhana Gopal 3/30, T Kavin 3/24) bt SRIHER RC 150 in 33.4 overs (B Pranav 47, M Arvindh 3/30); Standard Ambattur CC 150 in 34 overs (R Vivek 52, V Tharun Kumar 32, Karam Pal Jangra 4/51, J Dennis Michael Joseph 3/18) bt Wheels India RC 114 in 29.5 overs (S Subash 25, P Saravanan 3/42, K Karmegam 3/19)

II Division ‘A’ Zone: Classic CC 176 in 30 overs (T Kapil 49, JB Ajith Kumar 25, B Siva Ramakrishnan 4/39, S Magesh 3/33) bt Ebenezer Marcus CA 169/9 in 30 overs (R Krishnan Sai 35, CK Deepak Kumar 58, G Rohit 3/32)

III Division ‘B’ Zone: WABCO India RC 188/6 in 30 overs (VR Abhishek 50, V Vasanth Raj 54, V Ajay 5/40) bt Parthasarathy MCC 128/8 in 30 overs (RS Lalith 28, S Judian Benhur 29, R Subbiah 3/30)