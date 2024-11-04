TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Ajay, Easwar hog limelight

CHENNAI: Seventeen-year-old medium pacer D Easwar’s splendid spell of five for 20 went in vain as Thiruvallur CC lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC by 43 runs in the second division ‘B’ Zone of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Batting first, Sri Vaishnavi CC scored 122. In reply, Thiruvallur CC was bowled out for 79 with AM Aravindan (4/5) and C Chinnamani (3/15) sharing seven wickets between them.

Elsewhere, medium pacer V Ajay’s five for 23, his second fifer this season, helped Parthasarathy MCC earn a seven-wicket win over United CC.

Brief scores: II Division ‘B’ Zone: Sri Vaishnavi CC 122 in 28.1 overs (RM Tharun 25, D Easwar 5/20) bt Thiruvallur CC 79 in 25.5 overs (K Sadagopan 34, AM Aravindan 4/5, C Chinnamani 3/15)

III Division ‘B’ Zone: United CC 111 in 28.3 overs (B Barath 25, V Ajay 5/23, RS Sujith 3/27) lost to Parthasarathy MCC 112/3 in 24.4 overs (MS Ritheeshwar 38*, S Ashwin Kumar 37*)