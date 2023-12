TNCA Senior Colts ‘B’ team impresses

CHENNAI: As part of the revival of the age-old tradition of TNCA Senior Colts and TNCA Junior Colts tours, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) organised the TNCA Senior Colts ‘B’ team (selected from 2nd & 3rd Division TNCA League Teams) tour to Mumbai between December 11 and 21.

The TNCA Senior Colts ‘B’ team played six one-day games and one multi-dayer during the tour.

BRIEF SCORES:

Multiday: SKCA 293/8 in 90 overs (Sourabh Thubrikar 168, Siddhant Rai 46, Vedant Haridas 30, M Mathivanan 5/84) drew with TNCA Colts Sr. ‘B’ 437/9 in 90 overs (T Vijay Abimanyu 52, S Sachin 53, PL Harshavardhan Sai 33, B Anirudh 94, P Kannan 118, Himalaya 42, Aditya Parab 6/66)

ONE DAY: Parsee Gymkhana 239/8 in 50 overs (Pranay Kapadia 46, Sagar Chabbaria 56, Jay Dhatrak 56*) lost to TNCA Colts Sr. ‘B’ 243/6 in 43.2 overs (S Adityanathan 100*, B Anirudh 48, Jay Dhatrak 4/39); Parkophene CC 141/8 in 45 overs (Aarav Rajnikanth 36, V Sanjeev Kumar 6/23) lost to TNCA Colts Sr. ‘B’ – 143/3 in 26.5 overs (S Adityanathan 54*, PL Harshavardhan Sai 46); TNCA Colts Sr. ‘B’ – 124 in 28.5 overs (Shubham Giri 3/34, Harsh More 3/28) lost to SKCA 125/3 in 32.3 overs (Aarav Rajnikanth 60*); TNCA Colts Sr. ‘B’ – 151 in 33.4 overs (T Vijay Abimanyu 44*, P Kannan 30, N Rikesh Kumar Sharma 36, Het Patel 3/20) bt Mumbai Police XI 104 in 39.1 overs (Rohit Pol 45, GK Balasubramani 5/31); TNCA Colts Sr. ‘B’ – 253 in 45 overs (M Anush 45, P Kannan 116, Kushagra Gupta 4/48, Tauheed Faquih 3/43) bt MIG Cricket Club 214/9 in 45 overs (Shubham Girkar 43, Aman Rakesh Jain 54, Naman Jhawar 37, GK Balasubramani 3/33); MIG Cricket Club 141 in 41 overs (Abhishek Dayalkar 44, GM Ezhil Vannan 5/24) lost to TNCA Colts Sr. ‘B’ – 143/5 in 28 overs (S Sachin 40*, P Kannan 49*, Tausheed Faquih 4/27)

TEAM: T Vijay Abimanyu (Captain), PL Harshavardhan Sai, N Rikesh Kumar Sharma, S Sachin, P Kannan, S Adityanathan, Himalaya, B Anirudh, Rahul Bhutra, V Sanjeev Kumar, M Mathivanan, GK Balasubramani, GS Dhayanithi, S Dharmik Bharadwaj, M Anush, GM Ezhil Vannan